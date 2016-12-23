Media > Photoshop Phriday

Idakoos T-Shirts 2016! [Part 1]

Friday, Dec 23, 2016 by David "g0m" Dolan (@g0m)

Back in 2012, there was a Goldmine about T-shirts from a strange on-line shop called Idakoos. Idakoos won the hearts of many thanks to its unique style of t-shirt slogan generation, whereby an algorithm would take a number of slogans with missing words, and then fill in those missing words with every word in the dictionary. It's like madlibs, or a spree manifesto! Anyway, the wonderful posters of the SA Forums have rediscovered Idakoos, and here are some choice images!

luv 2 date boys

Cubone

Inzombiac

Dinosaurmageddon

Uranium 235

More Photoshop Phriday

This Week on Something Awful...

About This Column

Photoshop Phriday showcases the tremendous image manipulation talents of the Something Awful Forum Goons. Each week they tackle a new theme, parodying movies, video games, comics, history, and anything else you can think of. If you want in on the action, join us on the Something Awful Forums!

Previous Articles

More

Suggested Articles

What's Hot

Popular Threads

Random Articles

Random!

Search

Copyright ©2016 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.