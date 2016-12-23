Back in 2012, there was a Goldmine about T-shirts from a strange on-line shop called Idakoos. Idakoos won the hearts of many thanks to its unique style of t-shirt slogan generation, whereby an algorithm would take a number of slogans with missing words, and then fill in those missing words with every word in the dictionary. It's like madlibs, or a spree manifesto! Anyway, the wonderful posters of the SA Forums have rediscovered Idakoos, and here are some choice images!
luv 2 date boys
Cubone
Inzombiac
Dinosaurmageddon
Uranium 235
New additions to our favorite collection of plastic freaks.
Is there mode to look at models closer? Much closer?
The perfect Christmas gift for the [NOUN] in your life!
Please don't try these at home.
Michael Dudikoff, R. Lee Ermey, and akimbo slow-motion M16s in the oil-rich kingdom of Fakeistan!
