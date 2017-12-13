More than 23 million copies sold. Endless praise from the gaming press. A cottage industry of dedicated streamers with terrible personalities who say "spicy" a lot. After months of silence, we're extremely proud to show you what we have been doing with all of this money and goodwill.
In Completely Unrelated News
I have no idea why publishers rarely respond to my emails. It's like they don't think this is a legitimate outlet for video game coverage. Weird! I'm going to have to look into this.
In Actually Unrelated News
Although I still have zero experience playing Warhammer on a tabletop, it's safe to assume that this guy is the single most powerful unit:
Why? He's clearly just pointing at an enemy while saying "Do you believe this guy?" with a casual laugh. Devastating.
The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim Switch
It's amazing that such an enormous experience can be played on the go, but no mods means no Clean Faces. 7/10
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
Fifty hours of RPG, two lines of combat dialog per party member, NO ESCAPE FROM THIS HELL. 6/10
Doom VFR
Oh, now I get what VFR stands for - VDoom2016 FWasAmazingAndThis RCheapensItRetroactively. 3/10
He had a yellow inflatable tube around his waist, the kind with a comical duck head. There was a tiny fish in one of his hands, and a trident in the other. In the background a squirrel wearing shades was water skiing.
Republicans announce that all legislation must be voted on at 2am in a secret chamber, with no one but the lobbyists who write the bills seeing a single line of text. Democrats' Response: Stumbling around a field stepping on rakes, handles smashing them directly in their faces every single time.
