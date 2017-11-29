2017 has, in many ways, been the absolute worst year. Just a brittle pancaked dog turd of a lap around the sun. It's also been the best year for video games since 1998. I'd invert those concepts in an instant, but that's beyond my control. So let's make the most of what we've got, eh?

This year brought so many amazing games that for once I feel compelled to get off my butt and put together a proper year-end award feature. The problem is, there are so many amazing games that a proper year-end award feature would be way too long. That's why I've broken it up into two parts.

This first award feature covers the first half of the year, from January to July. What half of the year will the next installment cover? You'll have to come back on December 13th to find out!





















































– Dennis "Corin Tucker's Stalker" Farrell (@DennisFarrell)