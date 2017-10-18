–
"Oh, look, it's me from the future! And there's another me, made of anti-matter! All three of us are reaching out towards the exact same point in space, our fingertips on a collision course."
Levi Johnston finally comes clean about his involvement in the Weinstein scandal and details a disgusting incident that required a green screen.
One dozen koalas in baseball uniforms. This is the Japanese box art for Red Steel.
What *is* the best way to make coffee?
Oh, my garden looks bad? You want a freaking cookie??
The cutting edge of video game articles.
Copyright ©2017 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.