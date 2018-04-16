Okay, it's a proven scientific fact that newborn babies are ugly as shit. That's not debatable. I've pumped out three of them and they all equally horrified me when they came sliding out of the baby chute. So it absolutely boggles my mind that any sane human being would request and pay money for a shrine to the creatures from It's Alive, but here we are. And boy, what a fucking nightmarish hellscape we inhabit.
Jewel Boo III
By Barefeet Baby Boutique
18 inches (45.7 centimeters)
Jewel, Born on the wind and , kissed by the Moon. Barefeet Babies Boo Babies. Loving little ones looking for those special Mom's who will spoil them rotten.
I have weighted her with glass beads and poly fil so she feels like a real baby when picked up. If you enjoy a baby who will love you unconditionally Jewel is your baby.
$260.00 USD (approx. 260.00 USD)
Postage: United States only $40.00 USD
$300 FOR SHIT CORPSE DROWNED BABY? Fuck that, I'd rather pay $300 to toss that goddamn monstrosity into the nearest tar pit, where it rightfully belongs.
WHAT
THE
FUCK
–
