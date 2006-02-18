Media > The Flash Tub

The Best Of Weekend Web volume 2

Saturday, Feb 18, 2006 by Shmorky (@sashmorky)

This article is part of the The Best Of Weekend Web series.

Welcome to Flash Tub! I haven't said that in a while!
This is volume 2 of The Best of Weekend Web where we take in-depth looks at the very bottom barrel of forum posters from all over the internet and make fun of them. Just like the last one, the friendly folks of the forums read their favorite ones out loud, and then it was set to animation.











– Shmorky (@sashmorky)

Shmorky's Flash Tub. A collection of Flash cartoons and shorts, all crammed into neat little Flash Tub packages!

About this series

The Weekend Web is an article series on Something Awful where we repost crazy, racist, or disgusting posts made on public forums. The Best Of Weekend Web reenacts these posts as gross cartoons.

