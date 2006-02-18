This article is part of the The Best Of Weekend Web series.

Welcome to Flash Tub! I haven't said that in a while!

This is volume 2 of The Best of Weekend Web where we take in-depth looks at the very bottom barrel of forum posters from all over the internet and make fun of them. Just like the last one, the friendly folks of the forums read their favorite ones out loud, and then it was set to animation.



























– Shmorky (@sashmorky)