Q: What do you think of this?





a) I hate it

b) I think it's good

c) I think the font size should be slightly larger



Q: Which of these is best?





a) I desire the money - that precious dollar bag - above all else

b) The heart... the heart! Give me the heart

c) To me there is none better than the humble square itself



Q: Please imagine this shape upside down.





a) Uaaah! Agh! No good! Can't do it!

b) OK

c) Done. I have also imagined what the shape would be like in 3D

Q: Which one of these is best to do?



a) Taking a "selfy" and watching KIM KARDASHIAN on TV

b) Drinking a glass of water with a single ice cube. in it

c) Reading the world's most complicated novel and doing a division sum in your head

Q: Would you rather have sex or look at a computer for upwards of 10 hours every day?



a) I would rather have sex than look at the bastard computer box - loathsome devil machine from my nightmares - for even one god damned second

b) I would rather look at the computer for a thousand years without blinking once than have even the slightest bit of sex

c) I give myself up entirely to the cold hand of technology

Q: What number am I thinking of?



a) 20

b) 3

c) 57

Q: Pictured below is the hardest Free IQ Test question ever written. Can you divine the correct answer?





a) I do not even understand the question. How can one spell a word backwards? To me it is no surprise that one must be PHD Certified in order to answer this question

b) I can not - but how am I supposed to, when even the famous statue "THE THINKER" is confused

c) Try as I might, I cannot solve this puzzle, even with my towering, c)-choosing intellect

Q: What is 2+2?



a) Duh. 5

b) Between 2 and 10

c) The answer to me is so obvious. I know it

a) No

b) No... I don't

c) Yes

RESULTS

"Tally up your answers and see how you did!"

Mostly As: 50 IQ

Mostly Bs: 75 IQ

Mostly Cs: 100 IQ



– David "g0m" Dolan (@g0m)