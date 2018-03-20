grrrrrttjrnjhttHI ITS JEGGG

HIT ITS

HI ITS JEFF K YOUR OL PAIL IN CYBERSPACE BACK FROM A MENUDO !!! "WHERE HAVE YUO BEEN JEFFERY" YOU MIGHT BE ASKING. I JSUT TOLD YOU SO FLY YOUR FAT ASS INTO A MARTIAN SCAMPY YOU BLITHERING BBUG

i haevgb been useing SOCIAL MEDIA a llot lately. social media is what the internet Is when yuo replace it all with things that aRE Not Fun. for example:

REGULAR INTERNET: palay quake 2 on m

SOCIAL MERDIA: uh Grow a garden or something on Fracebroke??? a zomby game with horrendous car tire screeching sounds and when I truy to load it into my Palm PRE 2 it dose not work what is my graphics card how do I enable 3dfx???? HALP; REGULAR INTERNET: hack a yujor computar

SCOCIAL MEDIA: put up photo of a dog. or food . or DOG FOOD! circle gets the square ahAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH spakeiing of whats "for teh dogs" let me tell you a few Quick Notes about Jerry as love lately. Firstly Jerry has grown to Obese Proportians. he's thicker than a warm tick fresh a Poppin off Grandma's anklets(??????). second of all he was held back a Grab e a Grade and Im liek "what the FUCK JERRY ARENT YOU FUCKING 39 BY NOW OR SOME SUCH SHIZZATAG GET OUT OF HIGH SCHOOL ALREADY GET A JORB LIEK YOUR BUDDY JEFF K HOT GOT" pS: dont ask me what my job is!!!!!! im a hacker REGULAR INTERNET: download a program using winrar . i have NEVER regiustered it., your not getting a precious penny rfrom this uncouth lad. ass holes. i WILL NEVER REGISTRAR WINRAR L:OL (<-- LOLLING ON LINE!!!!~

SOCIAL MEDIA: hey lets argue about steven universe panty wad hose drawings and say HEY BITHC.......... GONNA KILL U IF U PUT THEM BAD BOY DRAWERS ON SEXY LADY CUZ.......... THEMS DRAWERS A CRIME GIRL......... then yUUO KILL HER ON LINE!!! NUKE HER SCHOL! HACKED BY MUSLIM NO MORE MINECRAFT SERVARS EVER YUO STUPID FILTHY WADS OF S REGBULASR INTERNET: hey im crusing online hope i am on information superhighway forever babby. hope i dont get a Virus. NOPE. 58 firewalls and COUNTING! PS: dont download Norton who the hell is Dr. Norton anyway he saids my computar machine is infected im like "piss off doogy howser" and pushed myu computar machiine ovar BUt it did not fall Over. i have the muscles to do it yuo know I just didn't want too break it because Nina wants to use it later. I'll tell you about Nina later. PS: DO NOT ASK AGAIN ABOUT NINA!!!!!! EFVER

SOCIAL MEDIA: hmmm update social media nonstop here is another Dog food bag here's brisket here's Me Getting it on with Plantaers Peanut Guy (the OLD PEANUT MAN) heres what mp3 of Tuddly Oats im listening to in my Cardio Vascular Work Out Routine Regime Fit For a Majestic King TOO BAD I WILL NEVER BE A KING. oh boo hoo its sad go home and snuggle with Failure for ETERNERITY~~~~~~~`````~!!sg

SO as I hav han I as so SO as I have just demonstrattted to yuo all, soccial media its a brazen barn at best and a terrible turd all the time!!! yuo got it you name it buster. BUT. I had to make a fracebook account because NINA wanted to use teh computering machine too cherck out her virtual hag or w/e yuo use it for now I dont know I'm steam level 60000 which is Also Gabe Newel's weight!!!! HAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHA becuase hes fat as hell

BUT NOW yuo might have heard a teh news articals: ops I cant find them hold on

i dont know what i did with Them. sorry.

this news articals said: "Facebrook Stole Users Information!!! Cambridge Utopia Software App Harvest a Youngin's Login aAnd Stole All His Data!!! NOW we Now Who Everybody Voted For! Trump. Or Clintbon. Or somebody else whatever I do nt know. but we know . and I read that and screamedf "NINA!!! DEELTE FACEBONK NOW!!!" I turnewd off the computar machine and closed the shades and hid under a blanket tbecause if that Rude sow shared my data with them and they know how I voted for then how can I ever be safe again. How. answer me. I cannot. its simple. whered my data go

so now Factbook has my data. I must become a New Man! what do I do with all my old data??/ hehehe a trickster's paradise. I am changing around my OLD data to fool the computar machine learning companies who stole my data and it will drive them hog wild I'll tell you that much in this day and age. here si what I am achangeing my data too:

NAME: JEFF K!!!!! (forgot to change this one - - joke's On me I ghuess!!!)

AGE: 0 (lol a baby on social media ahahahahahahaha BOSS BABBY MAYBE??? I COULDNT MAKE IT THROUGH NINE MINUTES OF THAT MOVIE)

WHERE DO I LIVE: a billboard

HOW OLD AM I: 9

ADDRESS; 39448595944874747 Ass Lane

WHAT ARE MNY HOBBIES: oh i ate a skateboard. i liek rap and country. im amore man. i'm 200 years old. lol. what

WHAT GAMES DO I PLAY: uh fish dress up salon, head Grouper, Hooky Crunmb, Get Out Sir 3, Grumbles, um o oregan trail. i am oregan. I am the entire state . i will destroy your oxen and wagon wheels idiot adventurereers get out of the Sunshine State

DO I LIKE TWITCH VIDEO GAME VIDEOS: yes no i dont know i hate this

DELETE PERSON: no

DELETE PROFLIE: no

IS YUOR COMPUTAR MACHINE INFECTED WITH HORSE VIR$US. EXE: maybe> fuck of

AND. to put a Long Story sure, I have defeated datra harvesting on Fastbook through Cambridge Olympia stealing my bit coin or whatever they did I already for grot. BUT. I have done it and proven facial book and Scocial media is a gamut of shit so if you use taht crap have fun dying in virtual reality........... IN REAL LIFE. in cyber space. BUT REAL. onl line. in reality. PREACE OUT!!!!!!!!!!

– JEFF K!!!!!!!!!!!