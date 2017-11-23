Hi everyone, welcome to another let's play video with me, the Garrulous Gaming Guru! Today, I'll be playing an old arcade rom sent to me by an anonymous viewer called Polybius. The game is called Polybius, I mean, not the viewer. Sorry, I'm a little tired. I played this game for a few minutes last night and couldn't sleep for some reason.

As you can see, this is a side-scrolling shooter similar to Gradius and [burps] Defender. Excuse me. Digging the old-school vector graphics but the backgrounds are kind of weird. I don't remember '80s arcade games being this colorful. I'm not sure if I've actually seen some of these colors before. That greenish lavender one gives me a headache and blurred vision. Is that a sign of epilepsy or something? Let me know in the comments.

Really strange enemy designs, too. Just rotating geometric shapes, though that red one looks kind of like a screaming face. You probably can't see it very well because of the "Unregistered Hypercam 2" text in the corner. Sorry about that, but if a few more people donate I'll be able to afford the full version.

Hmm, seems to be an interlude with "OBEY" flashing in giant block letters. I guess I'll take this opportunity to address the recent drama surrounding my channel. Despite what some people have claimed, I'm not racist in any way. The things I said on last week's stream are standard insults in gaming culture. Anyone who-

Sorry, I blacked out there for a few minutes. Some kind of seizure I think. I'll edit it out later, but the clip will be available as bonus content on my Patreon.

Nice relaxing soundtrack in this level. Sort of like "Tha" by Aphex Twin, complete with faint voices in the background. I can't quite make out what they're saying. Something about pouring molten silver into my ear to shield my brain from cosmic rays? Makes sense. Gonna have to wrap this up as I'm nearing the fifteen-minute mark. I'll see you in part 2 and let you know how the silver thing turned out!

And welcome back! I see in the comments of my last video someone wrote that this game was actually a CIA experiment to induce paranoia and hallucinations in arcade goers. Nice try, but we all know it's the lizard people, not the CIA who are experimenting on us. This will be a blind run as I haven't played this level yet. Well, I have but in the future, which is happening along with the present and past simultaneously. That's why it's possible to live three different lives in three different centuries at once like I am.

Love the graphics in this stage. So colorful, so sensual. Everything is melting. I see a neon lotus whose brilliant pink petals beckon me closer, closer until I emerge from the astral womb a creature of pure light, flawless and infinite. I have transcended time. I am time. I am God.

But I still need your support to keep doing this. Please like and subscribe!

– The Garrulous Gaming Guru (@notoriousamoeba)