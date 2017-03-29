Articles > Front Page News

Mass Effect: Andromeda's Missing Paragon/Renegade Choices

Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 by Dennis "Corin Tucker's Stalker" Farrell (@DennisFarrell)

Mass Effect: Andromeda turns its nose up at the original trilogy's rigid morality. It boasts a more nuanced and intellectually compelling shades-of-grey approach in which a heart icon pops up when it's time to tell an alien to take their clothes off.

Still, a few topics in the game felt strangely incomplete without a Paragon or Renegade response from Ryder.

– Dennis "Corin Tucker's Stalker" Farrell (@DennisFarrell)

