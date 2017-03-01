Star Wars

Chewbacca: We're in a trash compactor and it's closing on us fast! I got a bad feeling about this!

Doom Guy as Luke Skywalker: Uh! Uh uh uh uh uh! (strafing against a wall)

Chewbacca: You did it! The Death Star has blown up!

The blue ghosts of Yoda, Darth Vader, and Doom Guy appear.

Doom Guy Ghost: Uh! Uh uh! (strafing against a wall)

Wall Street

Gordon Gecko: Greed is good!

Gordon Freeman as Gordon Gecko's conscience: Uh! Uh! Uh uh uh! (strafing against a wall on the street)

Gordon Gecko: What's this? A hidden passage, with a treasure chest at the end? You've got moxy, kid. I like it!

Rocky

Fat Guy With Robot Butler: Hey, Rocky! You can't rematch dat guy! The doctor said if you slide into a base one more time it'll kill ya!

Link as Rocky: Uh uh! Uh! Uh uh uh uh uh uh uh! (strafing against a wall)

Indiana Jones and the Adventure

Indiana Jones' Father: Indy! How are we going to get off of this Nazi zeppelin?

Lara Croft as Indiana Jones: Uh! Uh! Uh! (strafing against a wall)

Indiana Jones' Father: (consulting a worn notepad) You're right! Those symbols do line up! Listen, it says here you must choose the right chalice!

Lara Croft as Indiana Jones: Uh! (continues to strafe along the wall, knocking hundreds of chalices to the ground)

The Godfather

The Godfather: I get no respect over here! Ayyy! Put a horse's head in his bed - and tell him it's from me!

Henry from Firewatch as Consiglione: Uh uh! (strafing against a wall)

The Godfather: Fuggedabout it!

You've Got Mail

Tetris Block as Tom Hanks: Uh! Uh uh! (strafing against a wall)

Samus as Meg Ryan: Uh uh! Uh! Uh uh uh! (strafing against a wall)

Cloud Strife as email: Uh uh uh uh uh uh! Uh! (strafing against a wall)

