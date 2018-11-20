Like any self-respecting nerd who lacks the ability to respect himself in any way whatsoever, I've been a gigantic Fallout fan since the original Fallout shareware title released in the mid-90s, Fallout: A Big Fucking Rock Sitting In the Middle of a Field That You Somehow Must Figure out How to Maneuver Around Without Falling Into a Pit or Falling Off the Map. I embraced nearly every aspect of the its unique and creative universe, one which presented multiple moral choices in every scenario, such as allowing your party members to drink water, or to refuse and watch them all die of thirst like the idiots they were.
So when the latest Fallout game was announced by that one guy who is sure to lose his job shortly, I couldn't have possibly been more excited. I pre-ordered roughly 800 of those stupid novelty limited edition power armor helmets, and although their steep price placed me several million dollars in debt, I felt confident in my decision to let the entire world know I am a man who routinely makes absolutely terrible choices in nearly all facets of life.
Unfortunately, the shine and luster of Fallout 76 began to slowly erode around the 800-hour mark of play. Now I don't want to turn off any prospective buyers or Fallout fans, but Fallout 76 seems to possess a myriad of questionable decisions that, at best, can hamper certain quests, and at worst, hamper absolutely everything else. Instead of simply reviewing this game and giving it an X out of Y score, I've chosen to list a small number of bugs and poor game design decisions encountered during my exhaustive trip through the wasteland. If your heart is set on purchasing this game, please do not allow this article to persuade you against it; I merely want to prepare the casual gamer for what lies ahead.
A Comprehensive List of all Fallout 76 Features / Bugs / Questionable Design Decisions
What about those colorful NPC companions you might pick up along the way in previous games such as Fallout New Vegas? Don't worry, dear readers, as Bethesda addressed this issue as well: they've all been replaced by a potted cactus which does not move and you cannot pick up, as it is part of the world geometry. Now that's what I call thinking outside the box! The cactus box, that is! And yes, I am fully aware that statement makes no sense, but neither does anything else in this game, so there's something to be said regarding consistency here. This is what game developers refer to as "balancing gameplay."
Not content to rest on their laurels, Bethesda has decided to double down on this clever crafting system by overhauling it with 700% more junk to collect and exciting, new, unique craftable items that can only be experienced in the amazing world of Fallout 76! For example, you can make a top hat. I can't think of anything else, but I swear to update this article If I ever do.
At this point you must grab your most powerful weapon and attack your target with it. Regardless of your weapon's statistics, you will end up doing 1 HP damage or less. Then an air raid siren goes off, alerting everybody within a 20 mile radius of your character (all two other players), that you are preparing to engage in PVP combat. Successfully murdering your target will reward you with riches and rare treasures beyond your wildest dreams, such as six bottle caps or a ketchup bottle (but NEVER both). Then a deathclaw will spawn directly above your character's head, falling from the sky and killing you instantly. This is what game developers refer to as "balancing gameplay."
Interacting with these items often leads to sidequests, written in the style of "I have hidden my super secret really powerful gun in the gas station up north... I sure hope nobody finds it! Or reads this note! Which I wrote for absolutely no beneficial reason!" to "collect 60 bone remains from Quelboars in the Barrens. Bring them back and dump them all into a chute and you will be rewarded with a t-shirt that says 'I'M BORED AS FUCK' and lacks any capability of reducing damage taken." This is what game developers refer to as "balancing gameplay."
1) The enemy does not move, at all, ever.
2) The enemy is not stuck inside world geometry.
3) The enemy is fewer than two inches away.
4) The enemy has been programmed with AI that allows it to spontaneously die regardless of ever suffering damage.
5) Both you and your enemy are actually in a completely different game, one coded by a completely different company.
1) Support for spreadsheets that contain more than six entries.
2) Day / night cycles for spreadsheets.
3) Typing "Todd Howard is gay lmao" no longer results the program responding "ERROR."
4) Glue can now be stored in locker cabinets.
5) State of the art support for the color brown, which happens to be the only color supported, state of the art or otherwise.
Different quests and tasks will be assigned based on which group you join, as they are all dynamically created. For example, a player who joins the Brotherhood of the Steel may be tasked to hack a computer and protect it from a wave of enemies intent on its destruction. This quest completely changes if your character is a member of the Raiders, and instead of protecting the computer, you must break in and fuck it to death. This is what game developers refer to as "balancing gameplay."
* The Brotherhood of the Steel
* The Responders
* The Raiders
* The Mermaids
* The Warriors
* The Wet Bandits
* Nedry from Jurassic Park
* The Who
Please do not let this comprehensive list of features / bugs / questionable design decisions discourage you away from purchasing one of the most highly anticipated games in decades, at least according to Bethesda's Tom Howard, after he spent 14 straight hours drinking rum from a urinal inside a TGI Friday's. Fallout 76 is a game inhabiting an absolutely incredible position, one where its features and content can only improve over time, and I'm not just saying that because there's literally no possible way for it to currently become any worse.
This is what game developers refer to as "balancing gameplay."
–
