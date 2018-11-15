You are an operative meeting a new contact in a public space. In order for both parties to confirm their identities you will conduct a secret handshake. Standard procedure so far. But... wouldn't it be trivial for a third party to observe this secret handshake, placing your operation at risk?

Not if a Secret Handshake Obscurer is deployed. This space-age device is a cardboard box with two holes in it. The operative (you) sticks a hand in one end. The contact inserts a hand in the other end. With both hands shielded from prying eyes, you are free to perform the elaborate handshake without drawing undue attention from passers-by. Nothing to look at here. Just two people silently facing one another with their forearms in a box.

You are a spy on a rooftop observing a rival agent as they meet with a new contact. Your primary objective is to witness their secret handshake and bring the results back to the lab for analysis. Here it comes... wait! They're deploying a Secret Handshake Obscurer. Damn it. That cardboard is at least a quarter of an inch thick. You'll never see through that!

Now what do you do? Simple: Deploy the perfect counter, a pair of Secret Handshake Unobscurer Goggles.

These wonders of modern technology allow the wearer to see through up to half an inch of solid cardboard. How does it work? I'd tell you, but then I'd have to have you sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement. Now you can observe the secret handshake with ease.

You are an operative meeting a new contact in a public space. Intelligence suggests a rival agent is perched on a nearby rooftop with a pair of Secret Handshake Unobscurer Goggles, rendering your Secret Handshake Obscurer obsolete. The secret handshake must proceed... but how?

Consider the fact that the rival agent's Secret Handshake Unobscurer Goggles allow them to see through cardboard - and only cardboard. This leaves them utterly incapable to see anything happening in plain sight.

Instead of using a Secret Handshake Obscurer cardboard box, you should simply conduct the secret handshake inside a Counter-Secret Handshake Unobscurer Device, a clear plastic box with holes in two sides. The operative (you) sticks a hand in one end. The contact sticks a hand in the other end. With both hands nowhere near a cardboard box, the secret handshake can be conducted in plain sight, and completely undetected by an agent wearing Secret Handshake Unobscurer Goggles.

You are a spy on a rooftop observing a rival agent as they meet with a new contact. Your primary objective is to witness their secret handshake and bring the results back to the lab for analysis. They have deployed a Secret Handshake Obscurer cardboard box. You countered by donning a pair of Secret Handshake Unobscurer Goggles. Your rival anticipated this move (a mole in your agency?) and deployed a Counter-Secret Unobscurer Device clear plastic box.

Now the secret handshake is about to take place in plain sight. You won't see it, because your Secret Handshake Unobscurer Goggles only see through cardboard, effectively leaving you blind. Lives hang in the balance!

Thankfully, the wizards in the lab have just the thing cooked up for you, agent. The Counter-Secret Handshake Unobscurer Device Nullifier is an off switch. It turns off the Secret Handshake Unobscurer Goggles, leaving you free to observe the secret handshake through your rival's state of the art Counter-Secret Unobscurer Device clear plastic box.

Moments like this are why you signed up for this job.

– Dennis "Corin Tucker's Stalker" Farrell (@DennisFarrell)