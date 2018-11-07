–
Item #1: Are you some kinda minority or somethin'?
for no reason girlfriend now ex leaves me for antifa and take my heart away. I will not sleep while she is in clutches of democrats
With Fallout 76 you will be left wondering "What, exactly, is this?"
Better than expected, and absolute garbage
The Spiritual Successor to Demolition Man! Wait, did we say successor? We meant shameless ripoff.
The Something Awful front page news tackles anything both off and on the Internet. Mostly "on" though, as we're all incredible nerds.
Copyright ©2018 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.