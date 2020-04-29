



Knock knock!

Who's there?

Lembas.

Lembas who?

Lembas in already, we're cold out here!

Knock knock!

Who's there?

Galadriel.

Galadriel who?

I sure am Galadriel (real glad) I brought a coat, because it's cold out here!

Knock knock!

Who's there?

One Ring.

One Ring who?

One Ring (wondering) when you're gonna open the door and let me in, it's cold out here!

Knock knock!

Who's there?

Frodo.

Frodo who?

I'm Frodo (afraid of) what might happen if you never open that door!

Knock knock!

Who's there?

Isildur.

Isildur who?

There Isildur (is a door) between me and the warm interior of that hobbit house!

Knock knock!

Who's there?

Elrond.

Elrond who?

Standing here in the cold, wondering when you're going to get Elrond (around) to opening the door.

Knock knock!

Who's there?

Mithril.

Mithril who?

It would give Mithril (me a thrill) if you opened up the door and let me in from the cold!

Knock knock!

Who's there?

Gandalf.

Gandalf who?

Please take your Gandalf (hand off) your ear and put it on the doorknob, then turn. It's cold out here!

Knock knock!

Who's there?

Gondor.

Gondor who?

I wish the archway in front of me had a Gondor (gone door) so I could walk inside. It's cold out here!

Knock knock!

Who's there?

Moria.

Moria who?

Open the door, I can't take much Moria (more of) this cold weather!

BONUS ENT PUNS

What's good for the spruce (Ent) is good for the Gandalf!

With Frodos like these, who needs Ents (the trees)?

– Dennis Farrell (@DennisFarrell)