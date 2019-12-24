Articles > Front Page News

The Night Before Catsmas

Tuesday, Dec 24, 2019 by Dennis Farrell (@DennisFarrell)

Twas the night before Catsmas, and all through the land
Theaters downloaded patches, to fix Judi Dench's hand

And I in my gaming chair, and Lowtax in his full body cast
Had just settled in, to watch a Korean webrip of Cats

When out on the lawn there arose such a clatter
I overcame my agoraphobia to see what was the matter

When what to my wondering eyes should be spied
But a miniature sleigh pulled by eight terrible CGIs

With a little blue driver so lively and fast
I knew in a moment it must be movie Sonic (first pass)

"Now Lawnmower Man, now Young Jabba!
Now 100 Agent Smiths and Dancing Baby!
On Dragonheart, on I Am Legend infected!
On Scorpion King and Crystal Skull monkey!"

So up to the house-top the monstrosities they flew
With a sleigh full of gifts and human-toothed Sonic too

A wriggling bundle he had flung on his back
And he looked like a pervert opening his pack

He deposited the gifts, under our decorated tree
A dozen Cats, half rendered and completely horny

Each had a blurry face and breasts without nipples
That swelled as they dry humped human-faced pickles

Every cat moaned, spread-legged to present its sex
And in my throat collided a gasp and gag reflex

Sonic sprang to his sleigh, to his team gave a shrill whine
And away they all flew from the scene of the crime

But I heard him exclaim, ere he drove out of sight
HAPPY CATSDAY TO ALL, AND TO ALL CGI FRIGHTS!


– Dennis Farrell (@DennisFarrell)

More Front Page News

This Week on Something Awful...

  • The Night Before Catsmas

    The Night Before Catsmas

    12-24-2019 by Dennis Farrell

    Twas the night before Catsmas, and all through the land; Theaters downloaded patches, to fix Judi Dench's hand

  • Introducing the Xbox Wii U

    Introducing the Xbox Wii U

    12-18-2019 by Dennis Farrell

    Sure, the primary source of inspiration for the new Xbox's design was clearly a box of saltine crackers, but I'm into it. Lay that thing on its side on a shelf below a sound bar and you've got... well you've got two long rectangles near one another. Seems like a nice enough thing to have.

About This Column

The Something Awful front page news tackles anything both off and on the Internet. Mostly "on" though, as we're all incredible nerds.

Previous Articles

More

Suggested Articles

What's Hot

Popular Threads

Random Articles

Random!

Search

Copyright ©2019 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.