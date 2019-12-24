Twas the night before Catsmas, and all through the land

Theaters downloaded patches, to fix Judi Dench's hand

And I in my gaming chair, and Lowtax in his full body cast

Had just settled in, to watch a Korean webrip of Cats

When out on the lawn there arose such a clatter

I overcame my agoraphobia to see what was the matter

When what to my wondering eyes should be spied

But a miniature sleigh pulled by eight terrible CGIs

With a little blue driver so lively and fast

I knew in a moment it must be movie Sonic (first pass)

"Now Lawnmower Man, now Young Jabba!

Now 100 Agent Smiths and Dancing Baby!

On Dragonheart, on I Am Legend infected!

On Scorpion King and Crystal Skull monkey!"

So up to the house-top the monstrosities they flew

With a sleigh full of gifts and human-toothed Sonic too

A wriggling bundle he had flung on his back

And he looked like a pervert opening his pack

He deposited the gifts, under our decorated tree

A dozen Cats, half rendered and completely horny

Each had a blurry face and breasts without nipples

That swelled as they dry humped human-faced pickles

Every cat moaned, spread-legged to present its sex

And in my throat collided a gasp and gag reflex

Sonic sprang to his sleigh, to his team gave a shrill whine

And away they all flew from the scene of the crime

But I heard him exclaim, ere he drove out of sight

HAPPY CATSDAY TO ALL, AND TO ALL CGI FRIGHTS!





– Dennis Farrell (@DennisFarrell)