Let's Build A Gundam!

I have never built a Gundam before. The model kit for the most basic-ass white bread Gundam of all (Johnathan Gundam is its name, I believe) is only $11, and it's a good-looking robot. I am eager to escape reality. Now that's what I call a formula for adventure!
Your first instinct might be to build a Gundam while its box is still sealed. I, however, decided to open the box first. That's... a lot of parts. Oh god what have I gotten myself into
Just a trim around the ears? You got it. So, what's your favorite Christmas tree? Let me guess... White Sprue-ce!
Check out this torso!
Yes, that was the first time I have used that phrase with pride in my entire life.
*wolf whistle* Hold on, I'm frantically searching the box for a tiny lampshade, bulb, and fishnet stockings.
Nearly there! Elapsed build time: Four hours. Three, if you don't count all the times I stopped to gawk at a functioning elbow/knee/ankle made with individual "bone" pieces tucked away under the outer armor.
Johnathan Gundam poised for action, complete with a shield to ward off complicated handshake/fistbump routines.
Can you believe that entire box of parts went into such a little guy?
Wait, there's something else in the box. What is this? "Pour mech yeast on Gundam. Add water. Wait overnight."
Best $11 I have ever spent.
–
expired
The model kit for the most basic-ass white bread Gundam of all (Johnathan Gundam is its name, I believe) is only $11. I am eager to escape reality. Now that's what I call a formula for adventure!
Yes, there are finally enough games for a new round of One Sentence Reviews
Play your entire PS1 library from a single SD card. But not your Brady Strategy Guides.
The goons like their fiction like they like their orange juice: all pulp.
The Something Awful front page news tackles anything both off and on the Internet. Mostly "on" though, as we're all incredible nerds.
Copyright ©2020 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.