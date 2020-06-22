Articles > Front Page News

Steam Reviews For America

Monday, Jun 22, 2020 by Nick Lives (@slicknicklives)
Additional writing contributors: Phiz Kalifa,Trevor Walker, and Kortney King-Lives





Would you recommend this game to your friends? Leave a review for the community on the Something Awful Forums.

– Nick Lives (@slicknicklives)

More Front Page News

This Week on Something Awful...

About This Column

The Something Awful front page news tackles anything both off and on the Internet. Mostly "on" though, as we're all incredible nerds.

Previous Articles

More

Suggested Articles

What's Hot

Popular Threads

Random Articles

Random!

Search

Copyright ©2020 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.