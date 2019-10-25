Hey you! Are you a member of the Somethingawful.com internet web forums online yet? If not then I won't try and convince you, outsiders are beneath my contempt. But the other members are more forgiving, and will now try to cajole you out of 10 bux by a tried and true method: photoshopping old propaganda posters into goofy internet jokes. Enjoy, vile interloper! I mean, reader.
This classically styled thread began with images by forums user Mondo Gatto, who cuts right to the point of Something Awful: paying some weirdo's medical bills via dumbfuckery.
Okay I kid, Galaxander reminds us there's more to SA than that. There's also the lingering stench of wilted relevance rotting in a cobweb... join up now!
Gotcha again! frankenfreak knows the real score. There's gold in them thar forums!
Heather Papps knows full-well that today is mostly an exercise in font shenanigans.
Brothers and sisters! By the teachings of Barbelith, abandon thy greater web, and rejoice!
I still don't know if Captain Hygiene is a sea captain or a superhero captain. Both?
I think bagual captures the true spirit of Something Awful in this animated image. It doesn't matter if what you have to say is smart, or valuable, or a good idea to let others know came from your fizzling compost heap of a consciousness. Say it anyway, freakshow! I dare ya!
Mark Zuckerberg is here to elect The Mayor Pete and chew meat fibers with Sweet Baby Ray's.
I have internalized a handful of beautiful passages from arcade game flyers as my personal tenets. These words shape my life every day. They define who I am and what I do.
Still on the fence about joining SA? If these images don't convince you, you were clearly unworthy!
I buy a curiously clean Xbox. Nearly lose my mind modding it. Rank the games. Gladius wins!
Changed the game's title to Thank You Goose, For Everything
Photoshop Phriday showcases the tremendous image manipulation talents of the Something Awful Forum Goons. Each week they tackle a new theme, parodying movies, video games, comics, history, and anything else you can think of. If you want in on the action, join us on the Something Awful Forums!
Copyright ©2019 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.