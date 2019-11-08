The SomethingAwful.com forums have a Halloween tradition: every year we exploit the lack of digital privacy savvy at a Niagra Falls area haunted house, mocking the personal appearances of non-famous people who signed away their likenesses for a pittance. Now that's scary!
Forums user Canned Panda*, started this year's thread and presented the source images... or at least it would seem that way after they had the original thread by another author shut down in favor of their own! Shady stuff in an already shady annual thread, which is why this year your submissions have an asterisk!
Gee officer itry, krup you!
Of course Bloody Hedgehog has wifi, they're not filthy degenerate subhuman scum.
Leave that regular bean alone, Stanky Bean! She is clearly not into you!
I'm pretty sure Egbert Souse was in Wings briefly, everyone was at some point or other.
This image by Paladinus wins the "yeah that neck looks right enough" award, a coveted honor.
And of course LadyPictureShow has to complicate things by referencing multiple source images. These threads are hard enough to explain to outsiders as it is...
...okay LadyPictureShow now you just hate me, right?
The news have you bummed out? These stories from 2019 will lift you up!
"BUT WHERE WILL WE GET ALL THE LAB COATS AND MICROSCOPES?" - A concerned person asking questions while everyone else hurried to invent science without considering the implications
We hazily remember what we did this Halloween season: mocking the embarrasment of strangers!
This is a B-tier Obsidian title, which is to say it's better than most games.
Still on the fence about joining SA? If these images don't convince you, you were clearly unworthy!
Photoshop Phriday showcases the tremendous image manipulation talents of the Something Awful Forum Goons. Each week they tackle a new theme, parodying movies, video games, comics, history, and anything else you can think of. If you want in on the action, join us on the Something Awful Forums!
Copyright ©2019 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.