Friday, May 24, 2019 by Ian "BFM" Helm

Cuckoldry! Once a niche literary trope, nowadays every group of monsters is going cuckoo for cuck culture! Male chauvinists, white supremacists and just garden-variety douche-bags are all in on it at this point, and since that excludes maybe 5% of internet users, it's safe to say the joke is stale. But absurdists dunk their stale jokes in strong nonsense; in March of 2019 the Something Awful forums decided to turn a particularly crusty old TV cuckoldry meme into a series of absurdist images worthy of Magritte.

Forums user Literally A Person posited another classic absurd exercise recently: Make or find a picture that works well with the caption, "Yeah? WELL I FUCKED YOUR WIFE!"

Of course, Sponge Baathist quickly pointed out the exact phrasing was a retread of the 1997 Seinfeld Episode, "The Comeback". That makes it thoroughly mundane, AKA perfect.

The tricky part about a thread like this is, skilled photomanipulation is not necessarily what's most important. Huge Gross Burrito makes a simple edit juxtaposing a classic image.

Careful work like this image from metasynthetic is an example of the clean, designerly school of deconstructionist grab-ass Phridays has traditionally played. Good show!

But A GLISTENING HODOR eschews the "well 'shopped image" trope for a more ham-fisted, rough edges style that can be very effective when the point is conceptual discord.

Photoshop Phriday showcases the tremendous image manipulation talents of the Something Awful Forum Goons. Each week they tackle a new theme, parodying movies, video games, comics, history, and anything else you can think of. If you want in on the action, join us on the Something Awful Forums!

