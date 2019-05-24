Cuckoldry! Once a niche literary trope, nowadays every group of monsters is going cuckoo for cuck culture! Male chauvinists, white supremacists and just garden-variety douche-bags are all in on it at this point, and since that excludes maybe 5% of internet users, it's safe to say the joke is stale. But absurdists dunk their stale jokes in strong nonsense; in March of 2019 the Something Awful forums decided to turn a particularly crusty old TV cuckoldry meme into a series of absurdist images worthy of Magritte.
Forums user Literally A Person posited another classic absurd exercise recently: Make or find a picture that works well with the caption, "Yeah? WELL I FUCKED YOUR WIFE!"
Of course, Sponge Baathist quickly pointed out the exact phrasing was a retread of the 1997 Seinfeld Episode, "The Comeback". That makes it thoroughly mundane, AKA perfect.
The tricky part about a thread like this is, skilled photomanipulation is not necessarily what's most important. Huge Gross Burrito makes a simple edit juxtaposing a classic image.
Careful work like this image from metasynthetic is an example of the clean, designerly school of deconstructionist grab-ass Phridays has traditionally played. Good show!
But A GLISTENING HODOR eschews the "well 'shopped image" trope for a more ham-fisted, rough edges style that can be very effective when the point is conceptual discord.
The disaster at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant might have been mitigated if CBD oil had been given to the Soviet heroes.
I only tolerate movies because they contain movie scenes, which I love.
You think goons are sexist? Yeah!? Well...
Milk, eggs, augmentation upgrade canister
Sonic is too dang toothy, VR is too dang pricey, and Euro board games are just right
