Do you have strong opinions about the President of the United States? Of course you do! Anybody whose entire life doesn't revolve around the President was rounded up and shot into the sun 3 years ago, duh. But what you may not have strong opinions about yet is a large wooden sculpture of him in Slovenia, so thank goodness the Something Awful Forums are here to save you from ignorance. These are the serious issue of our times!
This week (ha!) our source image comes from Egbert Souse, who keeps us all up on Solvenian carpentry trends in the Slovenian carpentry megathread (the official one).
Egbert Souse even provided a starter submission. Ignore the American remake.
Tony Snark keeps up on American political news and all its serious, important facets.
Props to Captain Quack for using a self-portrait in Phridays, that's gutsy stuff.
Paladinus just played The Doctor in one non-canon movie so apparently they don't count?
The digitally added wooden effigy is the least disturbing part of this Logan 5 image.
Similarly, spatial trait has made this picture actually mean something at all! Incredible!!
LadyPictureShow is a famously tardy medical doctor Disney plagiarized. But who isn't?
MRS. Palin is MRS no more and now she is back on the market and I am here to help make her an honest woman again.
Folks, this is your pilot. Does anyone back there have a head bandage and one of those thermometers with the bulbous end that pops when the temperature reaches the top?
Are you ready for more Trump jokes? No wait come back! We also mock crude wooden figures!!!
Celebrating the Dreamcast's 20th anniversary by gutting one and painting it badly
Madden NFL 20 - featuring an impressively upsetting Jay-Z Path to Owner's Mode campaign
Photoshop Phriday showcases the tremendous image manipulation talents of the Something Awful Forum Goons. Each week they tackle a new theme, parodying movies, video games, comics, history, and anything else you can think of. If you want in on the action, join us on the Something Awful Forums!
Copyright ©2019 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.