Review: Every Video Game Ever Made

Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020 by Dennis Farrell (@DennisFarrell)

This is it. The entire history of the medium has led to this moment, to this specific feature. We are about to embark upon a review of all video games. This critique is so conceptually massive that my patented One Sentence Reviews format cannot contain it. It is so massive, in fact, that I needed two sentences. Please enjoy our comprehensive review of every video game ever made. Allow yourself to be intellectually challenged by it. Share it. Discuss it. Then check back next Wednesday for a bonus full-length installment of Video Game Article.

I enjoy acquiring assorted coins and treasures but take no pleasure in dying at the hands of my enemies. Therefore, video games (as a whole) get a 5/10.

– Dennis Farrell (@DennisFarrell)

