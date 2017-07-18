Hey, remember when the funny things on twitter used to be fake sexts and talking about "the void"? Well, this article is a combination of those two things. Enjoy reading it or don't - I've already clicked publish!
HaveARottenDay
i'm laying bare. i spread my legs to reveal an unfathomable darkness, infinite in it's reach. it calls ur name ; )
Barking Gecko
The non-Euclidean geometry of our coupling is corroding my sanity.
little munchkin
can't stop thinking about last night, it keeps playing in my head faster and faster and my body is slowly melting as the speed approaches infinity
City of Glompton
i want 2 feel ur hands wrap around and around and around my waist as you pull urself thru me
alnilam
i slowly remove layer after layer of clothes until there is nothing left
Twenty Four
"Tell me what you are wearing" I ask, despite already being able to make out what you are wearing through your window with my telescope.
MY INEVITABLE DEBT
"i just want to cum" said the astronaut.
"so cum" said ground control.
‘‘ｓｏ ｃｕｍ’’ said the voice from the stars.
City of Glompton
laying next 2 u in bed n I hear u saucily calling my name from the living room. don't worry im already there
DOPE FIEND KILLA G
an endless gaping asshole—i walk inside
death sext
Eugene V. Dabs
me: ayyy gurl
you: *curling around and through yourself like an incorporeal, plasmodic model of a klein bottle*
me: fuckable
Twenty Four
Hey baby, I want to make all your dreams come true! Especially the nightmares. Especially the nightmares!
MY INEVITABLE DEBT
her: is it in yet?
me: *losing my erection to the heat death of the universe* this never happens
Eugene V. Dabs
bae: u up?
me: ya, wuwu?
bae: just chilling. parents away, come over?
me: it's kinda late.
bae: i'm rapidly expanding and absorbing all light in the universe.
me: omw.
Meeksha
b: ey gurl come over and let me fhtagn u?
g: lulz u no it. im normally not that kind of grl, but i feel an abnormal call drawing me to ur cyclopean body
b: u got me gibbering gurl
g: mmmmm ok headed ur way now via dream state. ill phase into ur dimension in like 15 min
Slugnoid
Countless strange aeons/Unfathomable/Innsmouth
MY INEVITABLE DEBT
the global consciousness: come over
me: i havent transcended
the global consciousness: the ancient ones arent home
me:
–
