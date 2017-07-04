One of the few universal truths of this world is that it's funny as hell to smoke weed, and to be made hungry from inhaling the weed fumes. Imagine if different people, animals, things etc got "the munchies" from smoking weed. Well know you don't have to imagine - because BYOB has imagined it for you!
cda
can you imagine if the munchies were acquired by lightening mcqueen from the cars movie franchise or any other car
DOPE FIEND KILLA G
people think that people had to be cowrved to eat all those weird bugs n shit on Fear Factor ....but i think WE know what wuz RLY goin on!!
cda
little miss muffet stuffing the spider in her mouth because of her cannabis-induced hunger
DOPE FIEND KILLA G
[statistic]: "the average person swallows about 7 spiders per year in their sleep"
me, [indignant shoveling spiders down my throat]: not when i'm freakin mUNCHING, bitch!!
Splatmaster
Astronaut (not high): *jams a straw into yet another mush pouch* SLURP!
Astronaut (high on space-grown hydro): *jams a straw into into yet another mush pouch* SLURPPPP! DAMN that's good
DOPE FIEND KILLA G
[satirical children's superhero the tick from fox kid's animated adaptation the tick:the animated series, after smoking a fat joing of marijuana ]: *sucking on a cow* "damn this is good"
DOPE FIEND KILLA G
A sign sits at the river's edge: "PLEASE do not smoke with the beavers—MAY LEAD TO DEFORESTATION and a fine of up to but not exceeding $420.00"
little munchkin
"um, excuse me, can we get something with no animal products in it?" - my impression of a vegan who has the munchies
cda
The uncontrollable hunger of pot addicts
DOPE FIEND KILLA G
imagine a bretharian w/ the munchies, hyperventilating u ntil they turn blue & passout
cda
imagine if you will a vampire whos freakeing BLaZeD haha like his eyes are all red n shit (from the pot he smoked ) and hes got insatiable hunger (because of lol) so he decides to go to the blood bank... But instead he gets confused (effects of marijuana) and goes to the SPERM bank instead... think about his face as he's walking out wiping his lips and he sees the sign and says "Sperm bank?!?! Blah!" (he learns not to chief too hard)
