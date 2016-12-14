Paul Giamatti

Spotted PG on a park bench trying to combine several different sandwiches into one larger one. He was getting really frustrated at all the different fixings and yelling about needing more hands. Kinda cute!

Joaquin Phoenix

When my seein' orbs got a whiff of Joaquin inside the Target in Burbank, I rushed into him-- literally. Then I delivered my hilarious "Hey! I'm Joaquin here!" line. Turns out it wasn't him. Sorry.