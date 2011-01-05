Saw Jared enter a vintage clothing shop, only nobody noticed so he left and then entered again more dramatically. Still nobody else saw, so after like four more times finally someone noticed and then he pretended to be more surprised than they were.

Witnessed the shrimp-sized glamor fetus wrestling with a trucker in a Burger King ball pit. She was scrappy as a badger and not afraid to bite the gross trucker. I got out of there before things got any uglier.

Saw Oprah at posh Chicago 5-star attempting to devour self in terrifying recreation of ouroboros, so great and unrelenting is her self-love and narcissism.

Saw Darq out of the corner of my eye. Couldn't verify for sure, because I was too busy scanning for coupons directly in front of me. After his antics, he's lucky to even get in my peripheral vision.

Adrian Brody This just in: the man who killed the predator is eating a tiny little baby's salad, barely able to fit the leafy greens in his mouth because of his big stupid nose. I bet he's going to choke to death on those little bitty croutons. Don't get any ranch dressing on your bib, baby. Predator was robbed.

