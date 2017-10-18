Articles > Front Page News

A Guide To The Most Popular Subreddits

Wednesday, Oct 18, 2017 by David "g0m" Dolan (@g0m)

Twitter is dying because it became racist and started mailing $100 bills to sex harassers. The guy from Facebook is deleting the site so he can become some kind of technocratic God-King. Tumblr is just a free wordpress plugin installed over the yahoo answers backend. And I obviously don't need to say why the Something Awful forums are out of the question. Soon the only place to post will be reddit. But how does one post on reddit? Unlike many other sites made for posting, reddit is comprised of thousands of small "subreddits" devoted to a single topic. But [second sentence starting with "but" in single paragraph] which subreddit is right for you? I can help. Here are a few examples of the kind of posts you'll see on some of the most popular subreddits out there.

/r/explainlikeimfive


  • Founded on the ethos that "there are no stupid questions"
  • There are stupid questions

Example Post:


/r/legaladvice


  • There are Laws, and then there are "Laws"
  • 1 in 5 replies just read "oh shit... oh fuck..."

Example Post:


/r/tipofmytongue


  • what's the name of that thing
  • you know uhhhh
  • the one with the guy

Example Post:


Let's recap what we've learned today

  • The male ejaculation is a myth
  • Law is fake
  • Beatles

YOU DID IT!!!!!!!


– David "g0m" Dolan (@g0m)

More Front Page News

This Week on Something Awful...

About This Column

The Something Awful front page news tackles anything both off and on the Internet. Mostly "on" though, as we're all incredible nerds.

Previous Articles

More

Suggested Articles

What's Hot

Popular Threads

Random Articles

Random!

Search

Copyright ©2017 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.