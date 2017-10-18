Twitter is dying because it became racist and started mailing $100 bills to sex harassers. The guy from Facebook is deleting the site so he can become some kind of technocratic God-King. Tumblr is just a free wordpress plugin installed over the yahoo answers backend. And I obviously don't need to say why the Something Awful forums are out of the question. Soon the only place to post will be reddit. But how does one post on reddit? Unlike many other sites made for posting, reddit is comprised of thousands of small "subreddits" devoted to a single topic. But [second sentence starting with "but" in single paragraph] which subreddit is right for you? I can help. Here are a few examples of the kind of posts you'll see on some of the most popular subreddits out there.

/r/explainlikeimfive





Founded on the ethos that "there are no stupid questions"

There are stupid questions

/r/legaladvice





There are Laws, and then there are "Laws"

1 in 5 replies just read "oh shit... oh fuck..."

/r/tipofmytongue





what's the name of that thing

you know uhhhh

the one with the guy

Let's recap what we've learned today

The male ejaculation is a myth



Law is fake

Beatles

YOU DID IT!!!!!!!





– David "g0m" Dolan (@g0m)