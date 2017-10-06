Articles > Front Page News

Great Founding Father Quote Memes For the Gun Control Debate

Friday, Oct 06, 2017 by Zack "Geist Editor" Parsons (@sexyfacts4u)

If you are gun owner engaged in the ever-vital Gun Control Debate Online you might find it helpful to use one or more of these Founding Father quotes in your arguments. All of these quotes have been verified by a Facebook group with guns in the name and are also usable on Twitter and TruGrit, the Twitter clone that was created only for people who believe an AR-15 can be appointed to the Supreme Court.







