Distract Yourself From The Election With These Relaxing GIFs, Only A Few Of Which Feature Trump

Monday, Nov 14, 2016 by Asterios "President Baby" Kokkinos (@asterios)


OK. It's time to relax.



Take that deep breath you always wish you would.



And another one. Breathe in.



Celebrate your victory! You did it!



You deserve just one moment to relax, right?



To reflect.



Or to just zone out.



To deal with it.



Or to just dance the night away!



C'mon, dance it out, you cucks!



And...relax once more.



Relax.



Relax.



It's all gonna be OK.

– Asterios "President Baby" Kokkinos (@asterios)

