Media > Photoshop Phriday

Lightening Up History [With FaceApp]!

Friday, Aug 18, 2017 by David "g0m" Dolan (@g0m)

History is so dour and grey - so the SA Forum goons took it upon themselves to improve it, with FaceApp!

Rotacixe

More Photoshop Phriday

This Week on Something Awful...

About This Column

Photoshop Phriday showcases the tremendous image manipulation talents of the Something Awful Forum Goons. Each week they tackle a new theme, parodying movies, video games, comics, history, and anything else you can think of. If you want in on the action, join us on the Something Awful Forums!

Previous Articles

More

Suggested Articles

What's Hot

Popular Threads

Random Articles

Random!

Search

Copyright ©2017 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.