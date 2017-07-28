I know, I know, I said the last one was the final one. But the fact is, people just love this hitman kid! THIS IS THE LAST ONE THOUGH I SWEAR
Tokit
poorlifedecision
Solice Kirsk
poorlifedecision
Ora Tzo
The world doesn't make sense. We taxpayers have to buy breasts for genderbenders while our boys in uniform aren't even allowed to flamethrower anybody.
I have raised over $300 participating in quilting bees for the American Quilting Bee Society so I think I deserve at least seven minutes of your time.
You don't have to buy this on shutterstock. I've calmed down since last time.
Snake: "Who the hell are you?" Mario: "It's a-me, Mario!"
Liches are huge dumbasses. I do NOT respect liches.
Photoshop Phriday showcases the tremendous image manipulation talents of the Something Awful Forum Goons. Each week they tackle a new theme, parodying movies, video games, comics, history, and anything else you can think of. If you want in on the action, join us on the Something Awful Forums!
Copyright ©2017 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.