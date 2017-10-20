Recently, adult-sized baby genius Mark Zuckerberg used his platform Facebook Live to raise awareness of recovery in Puerto Rico. He did this by turning him and his friend Rachel into Xbox Live avatars and doing Street Fighter taunt animations in front of ruined houses. This created some amount of controversy, which he apologized for. But where could these Xbox Live avatars go next? It is this question that GRINDCORE MEGGIDO asked. And here are the answers!
GRINDCORE MEGGIDO
Samuel L. ACKSYN
Joust
Lube Enthusiast
Jedah
Star Wars fan speculation has been swirling about the source of female ejaculation. The answers might finally be coming with the Last Jedi.
Lean in close to your screen. Inhale deeply. Does this guide give off a cloyingly sour odor? Then it is likely the genuine article.
Mark Zuckerberg enters the VR zone!
One dozen koalas in baseball uniforms. This is the Japanese box art for Red Steel.
What *is* the best way to make coffee?
Photoshop Phriday showcases the tremendous image manipulation talents of the Something Awful Forum Goons. Each week they tackle a new theme, parodying movies, video games, comics, history, and anything else you can think of. If you want in on the action, join us on the Something Awful Forums!
Copyright ©2017 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.