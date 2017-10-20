Media > Photoshop Phriday

Mark Zuckerberg's VR Tours!

Friday, Oct 20, 2017 by David "g0m" Dolan (@g0m)

Recently, adult-sized baby genius Mark Zuckerberg used his platform Facebook Live to raise awareness of recovery in Puerto Rico. He did this by turning him and his friend Rachel into Xbox Live avatars and doing Street Fighter taunt animations in front of ruined houses. This created some amount of controversy, which he apologized for. But where could these Xbox Live avatars go next? It is this question that GRINDCORE MEGGIDO asked. And here are the answers!

GRINDCORE MEGGIDO

Samuel L. ACKSYN

Joust

Lube Enthusiast

Jedah

