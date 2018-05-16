–
Gervais sauntered into an English class wearing a pair of shades. He asked whether "couldn't care less" or "could care less" best demonstrated how little he cared about people offended by his comedy, then flipped both middle fingers and left before the professor could answer.
The Internet is abuzz about a new viral video. Let's break down "This is Gonna Hurt" by Hoobastank.
Proficiencies: Dented Garbage Can, Switchblade, Brick, Microsoft Windows
I'd like to bring Dekker into every mission, but he's busy in the infirmary
My game is funded. Now I know everything.
The cutting edge of video game articles.
Copyright ©2018 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.