My game, Harm Other, is more than halfway funded! With 16 days remaining the Kickstarter project is currently at 56% thanks to word of mouth. Thank you for all the support, and if you write for a gaming publication please email me with any questions. If just one website covers the game it will make a tremendous difference.
Far Cry 5 patch 1.04
Sea of Thieves patch 1.02
Fortnite patch 3.5
Far Cry 5
If you ignore all the flaws and overemphasize the good parts it's a fantastic game, and I've seen all four thousand of your posts about the topic, and also you're completely wrong. 5/10
Surviving Mars
Folks, with today's political climate we'd all be better off on Mars! 6/10
Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom
Ten times better than the original, which is to say that it's nearly half as interesting as the visual style. 7/10
Kirby Star Allies
The game becomes a total cakewalk when you unlock the final ally, Cake Shoes. 7/10
A Way Out
The Seesaw-Plank Redemption (this is a terrific joke, there's a seesaw) 6/10
Bravo Team
Should have been an applause simulator, as the name implies. 5/10
Moss
The best VR game in which you control a mouse since... wait a minute, what if you are a mouse in all those first person VR games? 7/10
Sea of Thieves
Nice sky, nice water, nice opening hour that makes every following hour a devastating letdown. 4/10
Detective Pikachu
One mystery is never addressed - who the heck is this Pikachu fella? 7/10
–
Pinfalls have been changed from the standard 3 count to a far more dramatic 300 count. Several times per match, a pinned wrestler musters the strength to miraculously break free after the referee reaches 299.
We must put a stop to Laura Ingraham's offensive show! Join me in a boycott!
Sea of Thieves: Reduced the number of quest types from 3 to 2
You can't buy No One Lives Forever, and that is a war crime.
The cutting edge of video game articles.
Copyright ©2018 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.