My game is called Harm Other, and you can click this text to play the demo in your browser. If you prefer to click image links I have catered to your needs:
After you play the demo check out the Kickstarter project page I put together. Even if you don't plan to pledge, it's probably worth a read if you enjoy this column. Be sure to play the introduction video.
Thanks in advance to anyone who pledges and/or spreads the word about Harm Other. I have some very dumb things planned for this game, and can't wait to share them with you.
–
We must put a stop to Laura Ingraham's offensive show! Join me in a boycott!
I am absolutely thrilled that there is a theme park containing row upon row of customer feedback boxes, stretching out for acres in every direction. What a delight!
You can't buy No One Lives Forever, and that is a war crime.
In which an all-out barbarian war is fought over a chair that will probably kill you.
The cutting edge of video game articles.
Copyright ©2018 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.