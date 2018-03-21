My game is called Harm Other, and you can click this text to play the demo in your browser. If you prefer to click image links I have catered to your needs:

After you play the demo check out the Kickstarter project page I put together. Even if you don't plan to pledge, it's probably worth a read if you enjoy this column. Be sure to play the introduction video.

Thanks in advance to anyone who pledges and/or spreads the word about Harm Other. I have some very dumb things planned for this game, and can't wait to share them with you.



– Dennis "Corin Tucker's Stalker" Farrell (@DennisFarrell)