My Moonlighter Shop's Worst-Selling Items

Wednesday, May 30, 2018 by Dennis "Corin Tucker's Stalker" Farrell (@DennisFarrell)


Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire
If the boat's a-rockin', it's probably in water. 9/10

State of Decay 2
Dealing with the Microsoft Store is an absolute fuckshow (the game's exe is obfuscated so you can't make a Steam shortcut, placed in a hidden directory that can't be accessed without changing file permissions) and every mechanic is a rough edge covered in smaller rough edges, but I keep coming back to clean up one more mess near my base and scavenge just a few more supplies. 6/10

Moonlighter
Proudly wears the influence of A Link to the Past on its sleeve, which you can buy for 50 gold... no, then how about 35 gold? 8/10

Detroit: Become Human
 David Cage's games are only good for one thing: Revealing which critics and internet posters have terrible taste and should never be listened to again. 0/10

