–
Another site got the better URL but we're still the best creepypasta wiki on the web. YES they are all about video games.
It is for honor and sacred oathkeeping that I traverse the linked realms, pummeling the mightiest warriors from all clans.
Relive the good old days, when fonts were extreme and fisheye lenses were bountiful.
Oh my god... that guy's swinging his sword around. He must have an insanely disciplined mind
Let the spirit of shitty moviness fill you as Christianity goes on trial!
The cutting edge of video game articles.
Copyright ©2017 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.