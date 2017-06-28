Articles > Video Game Article

The Diablo 3 Necromancer DLC: Time For A Skeleton Key Party

Wednesday, Jun 28, 2017 by Dennis "Corin Tucker's Stalker" Farrell (@DennisFarrell)

Well this came out of nowhere. Today you can slap down fifteen bucks for Diablo 3's new class, the Diablo 2 Necromancer. Blizzard brags that this is a faster and more aggressive "modern" version of the character. What the heck does that mean for idiots like me who just want to cower behind a tidal wave of skeletons, keeping enemies at the very edge of the screen where they belong?

The answer can be found in the Necromancer's class skill descriptions.

