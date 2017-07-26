Two legends face to face, both agreeing to speak only using quotes from their games. In this first installment of Legend On Legend, the greatest soldier-spy of all time gets real with the most iconic figure in gaming history.
Introductions
Solid Snake: Why are you calling me brother? Who the hell are you?
Mario: It's a-me, Mario!
Solid Snake: What are you trying to say?
Mario: Here we go!
On How They Got Mario's Password
Solid Snake: How did they get your password?
Mario: Ah spaghetti... ah ravioli...
Solid Snake: You must be a real threat in the muktuk eating contest.
Mario: Oh, yeah! Mario time! Woo hoo!
Solid Snake: You wanna pull each other's ears?
Mario: Wahoo!
Motivation
Solid Snake: What is it? Revenge?
Mario: Waaaaaaaaaah!
Solid Snake: People call mercenaries like us "Dogs of War." But you're different. You are a Wolf... You will die the proud wolf you are.
Mario: Thank you so nice! Meow meow!
Solid Snake: Are you telling me Naomi was working with the Pentagon?
Favorite Games
Solid Snake: Metal... Gear?
Mario: Super Mario Galaxy! Thank you so much for playing my game!
Solid Snake: Why should I be stupid enough to do that? I'm no patriot.
Mario: Hoo-Hah-Hoo! Ow! Wow! I'm-a tired...
Solid Snake: Am I going to die?
Mario: Bye bye!
–
