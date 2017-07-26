Articles > Video Game Article

Legend On Legend: Solid Snake Interviews Mario

Wednesday, Jul 26, 2017 by Dennis "Corin Tucker's Stalker" Farrell (@DennisFarrell)

Two legends face to face, both agreeing to speak only using quotes from their games. In this first installment of Legend On Legend, the greatest soldier-spy of all time gets real with the most iconic figure in gaming history.

Introductions

Solid Snake: Why are you calling me brother? Who the hell are you?

Mario: It's a-me, Mario!

Solid Snake: What are you trying to say?

Mario: Here we go!

On How They Got Mario's Password

Solid Snake: How did they get your password?

Mario: Ah spaghetti... ah ravioli...

Solid Snake: You must be a real threat in the muktuk eating contest.

Mario: Oh, yeah! Mario time! Woo hoo!

Solid Snake: You wanna pull each other's ears?

Mario: Wahoo!

Motivation

Solid Snake: What is it? Revenge?

Mario: Waaaaaaaaaah!

Solid Snake: People call mercenaries like us "Dogs of War." But you're different. You are a Wolf... You will die the proud wolf you are.

Mario: Thank you so nice! Meow meow!

Solid Snake: Are you telling me Naomi was working with the Pentagon?

Favorite Games

Solid Snake: Metal... Gear?

Mario: Super Mario Galaxy! Thank you so much for playing my game!

Solid Snake: Why should I be stupid enough to do that? I'm no patriot.

Mario: Hoo-Hah-Hoo! Ow! Wow! I'm-a tired...

Solid Snake: Am I going to die?

Mario: Bye bye!

– Dennis "Corin Tucker's Stalker" Farrell (@DennisFarrell)

More Video Game Article

This Week on Something Awful...

About This Column

The cutting edge of video game articles.

Previous Articles

More

Suggested Articles

What's Hot

Popular Threads

Random Articles

Random!

Search

Copyright ©2017 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.