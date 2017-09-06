Hosts Spend Entirety Of Weekly 4-Hour Podcast Bemoaning Lack Of Time To Play Discussed Games



Nintendo Ramps Up Mass Production Of SNES Classic Shortage Explanations



Citing Fully-Functional Sonic Mania, Sega Claims PS4 And Xbox One Stole Proprietary Blast Processing Technology



PUBG Streamer Dies When Fighter Pilot Gaming Chair Fails Under Extreme G Forces



Down But Not Out: A Refocused Gearbox Gambles Its Future On Patent Application For Automated Art Theft Device



Destiny 2 Campaign May Include Franchise-First "Story" And "Mission Variety" Features



Following Jonathan Blow's Controversial Statements About Women, Intellectuals Withhold Judgment Until David Cage Weighs In



Most Secure Game Industry Job? UI Artist Who Adds "You Are No Longer Employed" Message To Final Compile Popup



Readers Breathlessly Wonder If Critic Who Has No Interest In Playing Eve: Online Finds It Fascinating Nonetheless



Trump Blasts Games Press, Claims Custer's Revenge And Sid Meier's Gettysburg! Exactly The Same



– Dennis "Corin Tucker's Stalker" Farrell (@DennisFarrell)