Articles > Video Game Article

If I Was The Onion's Video Game Editor

Wednesday, Sep 06, 2017 by Dennis "Corin Tucker's Stalker" Farrell (@DennisFarrell)

Hosts Spend Entirety Of Weekly 4-Hour Podcast Bemoaning Lack Of Time To Play Discussed Games

Nintendo Ramps Up Mass Production Of SNES Classic Shortage Explanations

Citing Fully-Functional Sonic Mania, Sega Claims PS4 And Xbox One Stole Proprietary Blast Processing Technology

PUBG Streamer Dies When Fighter Pilot Gaming Chair Fails Under Extreme G Forces

Down But Not Out: A Refocused Gearbox Gambles Its Future On Patent Application For Automated Art Theft Device

Destiny 2 Campaign May Include Franchise-First "Story" And "Mission Variety" Features

Following Jonathan Blow's Controversial Statements About Women, Intellectuals Withhold Judgment Until David Cage Weighs In

Most Secure Game Industry Job? UI Artist Who Adds "You Are No Longer Employed" Message To Final Compile Popup

Readers Breathlessly Wonder If Critic Who Has No Interest In Playing Eve: Online Finds It Fascinating Nonetheless

Trump Blasts Games Press, Claims Custer's Revenge And Sid Meier's Gettysburg! Exactly The Same

