Meet our hero, The Flash. He's a man of action but - perhaps more importantly - a man of deep thoughts.
Why yes, he does work out.
The Flash has a fearsome rogues gallery of supervillains who definitely know what money is.
Thankfully he has backup, in the form of the local police.
"Defusing the bomb"? Is that what they're calling it now?
Swing by the art gallery to see my latest triptych, Perfectly Normal Child.
Some janitors simply don't have an appreciation for puffy jackets worn backwards.
Brother, I've been there.
No! They've discovered the one thing that can hurt The Flash... pain!
It doesn't matter how many times you type it in, Gerald. That money isn't going into your account. It's just a word processor.
I don't feel comfortable making a joke about this one. But I do feel comfortable posting it and making myself seem virtuous by saying I don't feel comfortable making a joke about it.
All great superheroes had a tragic origin story. Batman had the murder of his parents. Spider-Man had the radioactive spider. The Flash had...
Is this really the first Peculiar Panels in six years? Well, let's pretend I ended the last installment by saying we would be back in a Flash. GET IT?
The CEO of the company responsible for the SHADY app defends his developers, parent company, and the mysterious people on the board of that company.
A famous fucking tortoise. No really! Famous for it!
Blizzard overtakes BioWare in the Coasting On Reputation Race to the Bottom.
Joker + Minions + Forums-wide-fun = the hell is going on here?
