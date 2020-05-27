Check Out This Amazing Inception PASIV Device Made By A Forum Member

Our forums are the best place for discussion on the internet. Mostly because the rest of the internet is thoroughly terrible and we're only mostly terrible, but still. Best place on the internet for something resembling actual discussion.

Every now and then a forum member posts something so creative and impressive that I stop shouting in anger at my monitor. Today I'd like to highlight a particularly amazing post.

In our comic book subforum (Batman's Shameful Secret) a goon by the name of gregday shared a replica movie prop he had been working on for quite some time.

"Well it took longer than I had planned, but last week after 18 months, I finally installed the last component to my PASIV device from Inception."

"It took a lot of CNC machining, 3D printing, and a ton of research and investigating the origins of several obscure parts. In all, 359 components and weighing almost 30 lbs."

Here's what the original film prop looked like:

And here's gregday's replica:

That is ridiculous. I couldn't have done a better job if I had three years. Hell, I couldn't have done a better job if I owned the original movie prop.

I asked gregday if there was anything he wanted to add.

"I did start to have dreams about dreams after it was completed."

[INCEPTION TRAILER BWOM NOISE]

– Dennis Farrell (@DennisFarrell)