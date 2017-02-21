buff goat manAh yeah, that's the stuff
That wonderful feeling when you bite the inside of your mouth
That wonderful feeling when you bite your tongue
That wonderful feeling when you get a papercut underneath your fingernail
That wonderful feeling when you get a papercut in the webbing of your fingers
That wonderful feeling when you chew ice
That wonderful feeling when you chew aluminum foil
That wonderful feeling when you wang your funnybone as hard as you possibly could
These are the little things that make me go "Ah yeah, that's the stuff!"
JackBadass
When you stub your toe on the coffee table.
GODSPEED JOHN GLENN
popping some ritalin and then doing a difficult sudoku
Doctor Dogballs
when you get bit by a rabid dog and you can feel the rabies strength surge through your veins like a hot evil spirit
JackBadass
Sneezing on the salad bar after leaning all the way down under the sneeze guard.
Android Blues
eating ice is amazing and i eat ice on dates and i look at my date and go "ah yeah...the stuff right here, that i'm eating, is ice, and is the stuff"
Android Blues
me (pointing at ice in my cocktail glass): This is the stuff.Ah yeah, that's the stuff
My date (admiring me): Will you eat the stuff?
me: I will.
Ultra Spoot
Me noticing I have exact change at the dunkins drive-thru, getting out of my car and doing the crono victory pose: "That's the stuff"
JackBadass
This, but instead of a pose, you accidentally drop a quarter as you hand it to the lady in the window.
Ah yeah, that's the stuff
