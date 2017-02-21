Ah yeah, that's the stuff



buff goat man Ah yeah, that's the stuff



That wonderful feeling when you bite the inside of your mouth

That wonderful feeling when you bite your tongue

That wonderful feeling when you get a papercut underneath your fingernail

That wonderful feeling when you get a papercut in the webbing of your fingers

That wonderful feeling when you chew ice

That wonderful feeling when you chew aluminum foil

That wonderful feeling when you wang your funnybone as hard as you possibly could



These are the little things that make me go "Ah yeah, that's the stuff!"

JackBadass

When you stub your toe on the coffee table.

GODSPEED JOHN GLENN

popping some ritalin and then doing a difficult sudoku

Doctor Dogballs

when you get bit by a rabid dog and you can feel the rabies strength surge through your veins like a hot evil spirit

JackBadass

Sneezing on the salad bar after leaning all the way down under the sneeze guard.

Android Blues



eating ice is amazing and i eat ice on dates and i look at my date and go "ah yeah...the stuff right here, that i'm eating, is ice, and is the stuff"

Android Blues

me (pointing at ice in my cocktail glass): This is the stuff. Ah yeah, that's the stuff



My date (admiring me): Will you eat the stuff?



me: I will.

Ultra Spoot

Me noticing I have exact change at the dunkins drive-thru, getting out of my car and doing the crono victory pose: "That's the stuff"