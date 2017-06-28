



[QUIZ] Hey Asshole! Yeah, You, Jackass! Want To Know Which Disney Princess You Are, You Piece Of Shit?

Imagine If There Was A Zombie Apocalypse! Like In Movies.

We Saw A Bird And It Was Adorable. It Flew Away Before We Could Take A Photo Of It Though. Sorry.



It Was So Cute Though You Guys.

[SPONSORED CONTENT] Buy Some Ffucking. Kraft Singles

Top 12 Angry Men

Racism: We Get To The Bottom Of It In Under 500 Words

[QUIZ] Think You're The Number One Rugrats Fan? You Fool. Better Souls Than You Have Tried And Failed. Take The Quiz, If You Must - But Know That Your Hubris Will Be Your Undoing.

Think You've Seen Every Shade Of The Color Blue? Think Again

poltcs [sic]

[SPONSORED CONTENT] The 35 Most Amazing Types Of Bread Crust. What's That? Curious About How This Could Possibly Be Sponsored Content? Guess You'll Have To Click To Find Out



This Article Is One Of The Articles That's Just Tweets. You Can Skip This One

[COMIC] Inspirational! Dumbass With Shitty Face Does Something Relatable

45 Dead In Tragic Inner-City Apartment Fire

Yeah, that's right. Sometimes we're a news site, too.



Which Harry Potter House Are You? Retake This Until You Get The Good One



5 Heartwarming Stories Of Pets That Overcame Disabilities - and 6 That Take A Cronenberg-esque Twist





If you enjoyed this article, you may be interested to know there is a zine called "This is Internet" that also features jokes that pretend to be web-sites. I think you will have fun reading it. It ships on July 12th but is available for purchase now. Check it out. Ganbare.



– David "g0m" Dolan (@g0m)