It’s time to be the Big Man on a Little Street. Designed with no regard for average city dimensions, this medium entry truck lets everyone know that you have a truck. It’s powerful, it’s unnecessary, and it’s fully loaded with hardly functional features that sound important. To get the most out of your SuperMAX Ultra Cab, be sure to upgrade to the “This is a Metaphor for my Package” package.

New Features Include

Expanded width to ensure all parking is triple parking

Every piece of the car has been calculated and numbered for easy stat boasting. (Example: V6 5.0 Engine, 3 SPS (swipes per second) Window Wipers, 17 USB 1.0 ports, 1cm thick faux leather, Tires: 4)

Muffler replaced with 10-point speaker system to amplify sound of acceleration

Cab lifted three feet higher to block vision of drivers in all directions

Upgraded engine for up to 6 powerful MPG (estimated highway)

Turn signal automatically disabled

Extensive brain surgery available to replace your memories with scenes from Mark Wahlberg movies (Optional)

All metal (including frame, screws, and welding material) replaced with chrome (Optional)

This entry level truck is perfect for the masculine copper scrapper who needs to slip through alleys with a bed full of “acquired” metal. If you’re American and have certain preconceived notions on what that means, then the XXL MegaBIG Crew is the truck for a Patriot like yourself.

New Features Include

Anti-Environmental Engineered Engine to blast a haze of black smoke during idle

Bed fully equipped with empty Mountain Dew bottles that roll around at every traffic stop

One stretched out bungie cord included for all your

Available Colors: Rusted Black, Rusted White, Rust (Special Edition)

Pre-sun bleached Jegs and Sunoco stickers applied to gate (Optional)

Includes one (1) blown out bungie for all moving needs



The DeLUX King QuadCab isn’t a truck. It’s a three-ton status symbol. You’ll cruise around your suburb knowing that it is legally impossible to drive anything bigger without a Class A license. Everything rough or difficult about trucks has been replaced with cutting-edge technology and luxurious comfort. There’s nothing manlier than being on the receiving end of extreme pampering.

New Features Include

Fully integrated CabHub featuring satellite radio that only plays the Eagles “Hotel California” and a web tool that auto Likes all your nostalgic Facebook posts

Dash loaded with the exact same knob and dial loadout of a cold war fighter jet

Never lose vision in your behemoth with backup camera, left and right turn camera, forward drive camera, and the new 2018 sky camera

Six photo ops a year of your truck in incredibly masculine locations (previous locations include: towing a boat, moving fallen oak tree, scaling side of mountain)

Heated steering wheel and foot massaging gas pedal means constant comfort no matter how bumpy the Target parking lot has gotten

Mobile Wi-Fi autosyncs with your childrens’ phones to call you every couple days

5 gallon minifridge built into the back row of seats because despite all the advancements sitting in the back of a truck still sucks

Front seats replaced with two king size Tempur-Pedic mattresses

List of fifteen customized excuses for why you’ve never actually loaded anything in the truck

– Ian "Salmon Season" Golding (@iggolding)