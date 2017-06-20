It’s time to be the Big Man on a Little Street. Designed with no regard for average city dimensions, this medium entry truck lets everyone know that you have a truck. It’s powerful, it’s unnecessary, and it’s fully loaded with hardly functional features that sound important. To get the most out of your SuperMAX Ultra Cab, be sure to upgrade to the “This is a Metaphor for my Package” package.
New Features Include
This entry level truck is perfect for the masculine copper scrapper who needs to slip through alleys with a bed full of “acquired” metal. If you’re American and have certain preconceived notions on what that means, then the XXL MegaBIG Crew is the truck for a Patriot like yourself.
New Features Include
The DeLUX King QuadCab isn’t a truck. It’s a three-ton status symbol. You’ll cruise around your suburb knowing that it is legally impossible to drive anything bigger without a Class A license. Everything rough or difficult about trucks has been replaced with cutting-edge technology and luxurious comfort. There’s nothing manlier than being on the receiving end of extreme pampering.
New Features Include
–
It’s time to buy pure commercialized masculinity. But which model is right for you?
Boom! Celebrate girl power in the defense industry with the Wise Girl Statue!
So what do you cool bros think about Mike's hard lemonade? *dab*
[clearing throat] I SAID "buy this stock photo on Shutterstock & find other images".
This is the biggest story of E3, and you won't see it anywhere else.
The Something Awful front page news tackles anything both off and on the Internet. Mostly "on" though, as we're all incredible nerds.
Copyright ©2017 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.