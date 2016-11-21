Articles > Front Page News

What's Dad Into This Week? Check The Dad Jones Index!

Monday, Nov 21, 2016 by Asterios "President Baby" Kokkinos (@asterios)

– Asterios "President Baby" Kokkinos (@asterios)

More Front Page News

This Week on Something Awful...

About This Column

The Something Awful front page news tackles anything both off and on the Internet. Mostly "on" though, as we're all incredible nerds.

Previous Articles

More

Suggested Articles

What's Hot

Popular Threads

Random Articles

Random!

Search

Copyright ©2016 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.