Online Flirting Guide.txt

NOTE: THIS ADVICE ONLY WORKS WHEN YOU'RE TALKING TO WOMEN. DON'T MAKE THIS WEIRD

MEN!!!! EVER BEEN IN THIS SCENARIO& WIFE WALKS IN AND SIGHS DEEPLY& WHEN YOU ASK WHAT IS PROBLEM SHE SAYS IS NO PROBLEM AT ALL~!!!! AND INTERRUPT WHEN TOO BUSY WATCH THE FOOTBALL GAME ON TV. <fontsize = large> NO PROBLEM

Scenario 1: You see a woman online. She's posting, like nothing's up.

Solution 1: Try posting "may I have sex with you please." Women lo





Example conversation between a man [denoted by the most powerful letter, X] and a woman [denoted by the irrational, over-emotional Y]

[YOU DID IT X!! NOW YOU'RE GOING TO FUCK HER ] b

Glossary of good words to use:



Mmmmm& ahah

ohhhhhhhhhhhh& ohhhhhhhh

jaaaajajajaaja





Find a discussion thread or facebook post or whatever where two people are having an argument about a movie or TV show. It's probably game of thrones or some shit. Say to one of them: "Hey is this guy bothering you"

If you can't find enough women online check this out: PHONEBOOK





Now take a look at Fig. 4B











There's one final thing you have to reme





– David "g0m" Dolan (@g0m)