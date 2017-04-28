On Opulent Items dot com you can buy any sort of opulent item you can think of, so long as you're thinking of sofas or some kind of horrid tiny table! However, are these items truly as opulent as they could be? BYOB said no, and that was really convenient for me, because I have to have one of these articles up every week!
FluffieDuckie
cda
FutonForensic
cda
Putty
With college finals approaching, it's time once again for Microsoft Word autosummaries of all the old, boring books you were supposed to read.
"Don't you get it? What we have to understand is it's them or us. It can't be all of us, or one. It's got to be us, or they become it. Then we lose what makes us we."
Opulent Sofas at discount prices [because they're just photoshops and are not available for sale]!
Yeah it is getting a little long, huh. Well I'll get on it soon, have a few things to get done first
Look! He is driving a truck... again!
Photoshop Phriday showcases the tremendous image manipulation talents of the Something Awful Forum Goons. Each week they tackle a new theme, parodying movies, video games, comics, history, and anything else you can think of. If you want in on the action, join us on the Something Awful Forums!
Copyright ©2017 Rich "Lowtax" Kyanka & Something Awful LLC.