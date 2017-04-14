Recently, pepsi put out a weirdly tone-deaf ad where Kendall Jenner joins a protest and solves inequality by giving a cop a can of delicious pepsi. So, the SA Forum goons had a thought - if pepsi is reinventing the classic protest scene with delicious ice-cold pepsi, then why not reinvent other historical scenes by adding delicious pepsi branded products such as diet pepsi and pepsi max max taste no sugar?
DryGoods
Winkie01
DryGoods
Grizzled Patriarch
MiracleWhale
I am an average middle-aged man who is totally done with all these beautiful women and just wants to settle down with the bee tour guide.
Exotic Worlds Are Waiting On The Other Side Of The Screen - Never Be Lonely Again!
Mmmm... delicious pepsicola... ua...
Think the customer is always right? Heh... read on, kid...
Here's the president of a country driving a truck!
